Fire marshals seeking public assistance in locating suspect

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Fire marshals are asking for the public’s assitance in locating a suspect for questioning.

According to the Charleston Fire Department, this man is wanted for questioning by the State Fire Marshal’s Office in connection with a fire that damaged multiple homes in Charleston earlier this week.

Anyone with information about this person is asked to contact the Charleston Fire Department Fire Marshals Office at 304-348-8137 or the WV State Fire Marshal Arson Hotline at 1-800-233-FIRE. Tips can remain anonymous.

