Fire marshals seeking public assistance in locating suspect
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 4:27 PM EDT|Updated: 23 hours ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Fire marshals are asking for the public’s assitance in locating a suspect for questioning.
According to the Charleston Fire Department, this man is wanted for questioning by the State Fire Marshal’s Office in connection with a fire that damaged multiple homes in Charleston earlier this week.
Anyone with information about this person is asked to contact the Charleston Fire Department Fire Marshals Office at 304-348-8137 or the WV State Fire Marshal Arson Hotline at 1-800-233-FIRE. Tips can remain anonymous.
Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.
Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.