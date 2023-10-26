Juvenile charged with malicious wounding after shooting

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A juvenile is facing malicious wounding following a shooting in the 1000 block of 1st Avenue.

The shooting happened on Thursday, September 21, around 12:50 a.m.

The 41-year-old victim, of Cross Lanes, was found just inside the doorway of the home with a gunshot wound to the chest.

The victim was taken from the scene to the hospital and listed in critical condition.

An investigation determined the shooting happened outside the home. After the shooting, officers say the victim was able to make it to the doorway of the home before collapsing.

A witness told officers they heard a gunshot and noticed a man running away from the house.

Detectives say narcotics were found in the doorway close to where the victim collapsed.

