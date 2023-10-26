State charges dismissed as man becomes target of federal investigation

(Cabell County Sheriff's Department)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 4:24 PM EDT|Updated: 23 hours ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) – State charges against a man at the center of a human trafficking case linked to an unregistered business have been dropped, according to the Cabell County Prosecutor’s Office.

United States Attorney for the Eastern District of Kentucky says state charges were dismissed because James Cissell is a target of a federal investigation.

