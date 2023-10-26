Studio 3 Halloween Special

Happy Halloween everyone!
From haunted attractions to costume ideas and places that celebrate Halloween year-long, Susan...
From haunted attractions to costume ideas and places that celebrate Halloween year-long, Susan and Taylor get you into the spooky spirit on Studio 3.(WSAZ)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 2:40 PM EDT
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - From haunted attractions to costume ideas and places that celebrate Halloween year-long, Taylor and Susan get you into the spooky spirit on their Studio 3 Halloween Special.

Susan and Taylor visit Wolfe Mountain Entertainment in Pomeroy, Ohio for their Nightmare on Main Street haunted house.
I Scream Sundae in Ripley, West Virginia serves up hauntingly delicious milkshakes, themed around classic Halloween movies.
RJ Haddy, from Season 2 of SyFy's 'Face Off,' transforms Susan into the Wicked Witch of the West and Taylor into Beetlejuice.
Susan Hicks, of Suzcatering, joins Taylor and Susan to share some festive recipes that your Halloween party guests will want to sink their teeth into.
The crew from Barker Farm stops by Studio 3 to introduce Susan and Taylor to some creepy, crawly creatures normally associated with Halloween.
Taylor and Susan stop by Fear on the Farm in Winfield, West Virginia. For information on their schedule of events, visit fearonthefarmwv.com.
Jessica Hudson of Dress for Success River Cities shares last-minute costume ideas.
Susan and Taylor highlight different neighborhood Halloween displays as part of their Studio 3 Halloween Special.
Susan and Taylor share some Halloween pictures from different WSAZ personalities.

