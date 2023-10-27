14-foot-tall Bigfoot carving on display in Boyd County

By Andrew Colegrove
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 10:26 PM EDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - Just ahead of Halloween, visitors to Armco Park in Ashland are reporting sightings of a mythical creature.

Travis Williams, who works at Marathon, decided to try his hand at chainsaw carving seven years ago.

“One day I got to cutting on a tree in my front yard, and we went from there,” he said.

His recent handiwork is on display at Armco, including a 14-foot-tall Bigfoot, a younger sasquatch, and a bear.

“There was a bear sighting here at the park,” Williams said. “It wasn’t actually a bear. It was a laid down log. It looked like the profile of a bear, so I contacted Justin (Pruitt), who is over the parks department. I said I need to carve a bear, and we need to put it up there in the woods. He thought it was a great idea, and it just kind of snowballed into this.”

Williams says it’s rewarding to see photos of his creations popping up all over social media.

“I love the fact that I can work on something and put my heart into it, and then people get enjoyment and satisfaction out of it,” he said.

Williams says the plan is to add even more creatures to the forest in the park.

He says it took him six days to carve the 14-foot-tall Bigfoot.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

McCoy faces numerous felony and misdemeanor charges in connection with a pursuit that ended in...
Family grieves teen killed in crash; suspect arraigned
A member of law enforcement walks with a police dog outside a property on Meadow Road, in...
Fearful Maine residents stay home amid massive search for suspect in killing of 18 people
Juvenile charged with malicious wounding after shooting
“I didn’t want to believe it because that was my friend," said Mamie Warner.
Friend remembers woman found dead in house fire
Sandy’s says this building will employ more than 200 people.
Sandy’s Racing and Gaming set for grand opening

Latest News

Pointers in playoffs for the first time since 1991
Pointers in playoffs for the first time since 1991
Camp Landing
Camp Landing Entertainment District
AT@T HALLOWEEN
Safety tech tips for Halloween
United Way
United Way Coat Drive
Amy Lilly
Amy Lilly “Deals in Heels” to appear on House Hunters