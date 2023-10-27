14-foot-tall Bigfoot carving on display in Boyd County

BOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - Just ahead of Halloween, visitors to Armco Park in Ashland are reporting sightings of a mythical creature.

Travis Williams, who works at Marathon, decided to try his hand at chainsaw carving seven years ago.

“One day I got to cutting on a tree in my front yard, and we went from there,” he said.

His recent handiwork is on display at Armco, including a 14-foot-tall Bigfoot, a younger sasquatch, and a bear.

“There was a bear sighting here at the park,” Williams said. “It wasn’t actually a bear. It was a laid down log. It looked like the profile of a bear, so I contacted Justin (Pruitt), who is over the parks department. I said I need to carve a bear, and we need to put it up there in the woods. He thought it was a great idea, and it just kind of snowballed into this.”

Williams says it’s rewarding to see photos of his creations popping up all over social media.

“I love the fact that I can work on something and put my heart into it, and then people get enjoyment and satisfaction out of it,” he said.

Williams says the plan is to add even more creatures to the forest in the park.

He says it took him six days to carve the 14-foot-tall Bigfoot.

