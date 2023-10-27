Bed bugs found at Man High School; fumigation process underway, officials say

(Generic graphic of school lockers)
(Generic graphic of school lockers)(MGN)
By Alyssa Hannahs
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 10:41 AM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOGAN COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – Man High School in Logan County is currently being fumigated after a small number of bed bugs were found in the school, according to the assistant superintendent of Logan County Schools.

Officials say Friday, Oct. 27, is a professional learning day for staff, so no students will be on campus.

The assistant superintendent tells WSAZ.com school staff members in the building are being moved to Man Middle School for the day while the high school is fumigated.

Further information has not been released.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

McCoy faces numerous felony and misdemeanor charges in connection with a pursuit that ended in...
Family grieves teen killed in crash; suspect arraigned
A member of law enforcement walks with a police dog outside a property on Meadow Road, in...
Fearful Maine residents stay home amid massive search for suspect in killing of 18 people
Juvenile charged with malicious wounding after shooting
“I didn’t want to believe it because that was my friend," said Mamie Warner.
Friend remembers woman found dead in house fire
Sandy’s says this building will employ more than 200 people.
Sandy’s Racing and Gaming set for grand opening

Latest News

Pointers in playoffs for the first time since 1991
Pointers in playoffs for the first time since 1991
Camp Landing
Camp Landing Entertainment District
AT@T HALLOWEEN
Safety tech tips for Halloween
United Way
United Way Coat Drive
Amy Lilly
Amy Lilly “Deals in Heels” to appear on House Hunters