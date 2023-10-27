Bridge Valley hosts disaster response drill

SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Students at Bridge Valley Community and Technical College got hands on practice treating patients after a simulation helicopter crash.

This simulation, depicting a helicopter crash in the school’s parking lot, gave students a chance to apply skills they learn in the classroom to help better prepare them for real life working situations.

This training featured students from the EMS, Nursing, and Sonography programs, among others.

EMS students treated simulated patients in the parking lot, and took them to a simulation lab to be treated by nursing students.

Several county and city fire departments and police departments also attended today’s training to show how they would assist in a situation like this.

