Cabell Midland Marching Band on their way to Grand Nationals

CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Marching Knights are on their way to Indianapolis to compete in the Bands of America Grand Nationals Competition.

Cabell Midland is one of over 90 marching bands going to compete. This band is not only impressive in their accomplishments as former state champions- it’s a family.

“When I first joined band, I was super shy and like nervous and like everything. I was completely new. This is like a really big band for this area so it was a lot. But, the more I got into band, the more time I spent here, it became a huge part of my life... You have a lot of hard days in band - a lot days where your like ‘it’s hot’ or ‘it’s cold’ or ‘I don’t feel good’ or you know” Erica Bias, an Assistant Drum Major with the band, said. “There’s so many variables that go into performing a good show to see the people you love in band hitting those all the time. I mean it’s like watching your kids grow up.”

Some members of the band said they feel like they spend more time with them then their own families at times.

“There have been countless hours, I mean hundreds of hours of work, extremely long days. I mean there are days we were at this school for twenty hours,” Marcus Blanks, an Assistant Drum Major with the band said.

The new band director, Jordan Carinelli, started his new job just a few weeks ago and said “we’ll be hoping to represent West Virginia... here the next couple of weeks.”

The band is getting is excited to be getting ready to go, but there are some feelings of nerves in the air as well.

The Bands of America Grand Nationals Competition runs from November 9th to the 11th.

