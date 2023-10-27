Crashed camper shuts down portion of I-77

A truck carrying a camper is the only vehicle involved.
A truck carrying a camper is the only vehicle involved.
SISSONVILLE, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A crash involving a camper has shut down a portion of I-77 Friday evening.

Metro 911 dispatchers say the crash happened near mile marker 111 on I-77N.

A truck carrying a camper is the only vehicle involved.

The northbound lanes are shut down at this time.

Officials on scene tell WSAZ that two people in the truck were injured in the crash.

