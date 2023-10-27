Fire officials looking for man wanted for questioning in abandoned house fire

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A pile of burnt rubble is all that is left of an abandoned house near Bigley Avenue and Glen Street in Charleston first responders said they believe was intentionally set on fire Wednesday afternoon.

The flames spread to each building on either side of it one abandoned house and the occupied home of an elderly female homeowner who made it out uninjured but the home’s siding is now covered in ash and has broken windows.

The Charleston Fire Department said they are searching for a man wanted for questioning relating to the fire.

Amber Deel said she was coming back from running errands Wednesday afternoon when she saw the flames.

“I saw black smoke rolling up so I came over here towards my house and I rushed over towards the house on fire real quick,” she recalled Friday. “I called the law and I said ‘there’s a fire’ and the flames man, just high, so high.”

Deel said the fire was one of the most intense she had ever seen and left her worried about her neighbors.

“For one, I was hoping it wasn’t my house when I was coming around the block I was just worried about the people inside and if there was anything I could do to help,” she said. “It’s wrong to come and take people’s home away from them or give them the scare they could lose their homes I think it’s a selfish act.”

Anyone with information about the person is asked to contact the Charleston Fire Department Fire Marshals Office at 304-348-8137 or the WV State Fire Marshal Arson Hotline at 1-800-233-FIRE. Tips can remain anonymous.

