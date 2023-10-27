Kanawha Co. allocates extra dollars to volunteer fire departments

By Kim Rafferty
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 6:43 PM EDT
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - At the Kanawha County Commission meeting Thursday evening, commissioners voted to allocate the most amount of yearly funding for fire departments in the county.

Commissioner Lance Wheeler said departments are seeing costs go through the roof and Malden Fire Chief Squeak Peterson agrees.

“Tried to make them last several more years because right now, we cannot afford a $600-$650-thousand-dollar truck,” said Peterson. “A truck that we bought for $370,000, now we are talking $600-$650 thousand.”

The Kanawha County Commission allocates about $20,000 dollars per year to each volunteer department, but this year, commissioners allocated about $30,000.

Above the yearly allocated money, additional state dollars brought state funding for each volunteer department to $77,000 dollars.

In addition to that funding, a one-time $12 million dollar payment for fire services in the state. About $300,000 dollars of that is allocated to Kanawha County.

