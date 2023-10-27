Local teams punch soccer tickets to Beckley

RIPLEY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Hurricane Redskins boys and Parkersburg South girls won regional titles Thursday night in Ripley and are advancing to next week’s state soccer tournament. Hurricane edged Huntington High 1-0 while the Patriots needed penalty kicks to beat the HHS girls. Also, the George Washington boys and girls teams won their regional games tonight and will be heading to Beckley.

Here’s the highlights from the games held in Jackson County.

