Mother of Sandy Hook shooting victim speaks on tragedy at W.Va. School Safety Conference

By Marlee Pinchok
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 6:52 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - We’re approaching the 11th anniversary or “remembrance day” of the Sandy Hook Elementary shooting.

The tragedy happened on December 14th, 2012 in Newton, Connecticut.

26 people, 20 students and six adults, were shot and killed at Sandy Hook Elementary School that day.

From that day forward, the lives of parents, like Michele Gay, were forever changed. Her youngest daughter, Josephine or “Joey”, died in the gunfire that day.

“It’ll never be right, it’ll never be okay, but I think we have a choice in how we move forward,” Michele said. “I know in my heart of hearts that’s what our daughter would want us to do.”

Gay hopes to turn tragedy into opportunity for change.

Michele, who carries a passionate background in teaching, went on to help develop “Safe and Sound Schools.” It’s a mission that’s designed to strengthen crisis prevention as well as response and recovery.

She says simple measures can help save lives.

“Those simple measures like keys, like pre-locking our doors, like teaching with the doors locked. I know that it is a colossal challenge… I had kids coming in and out of my classroom all day long. But I would much rather have that convenience than ever live with what our teachers have to live with,” Michele said.

To learn more about Safe and Sound Schools, click here.

