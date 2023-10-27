Route 35 reopens after tractor-trailer fire

WINFIELD, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Southbound lanes of Route 35 have reopened on Friday, Oct. 27, following a tractor-trailer fire.

Crews battled flames just before 11:30 a.m. near Crystal Springs Drive.

Multiple fire departments responded to the scene.

