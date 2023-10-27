Route 35 reopens after tractor-trailer fire

Emergency crews respond to fiery scene along Route 35 on Friday, Oct. 27.
Emergency crews respond to fiery scene along Route 35 on Friday, Oct. 27.(wsaz)
By Summer Jewell
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 12:09 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
WINFIELD, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Southbound lanes of Route 35 have reopened on Friday, Oct. 27, following a tractor-trailer fire.

Crews battled flames just before 11:30 a.m. near Crystal Springs Drive.

Multiple fire departments responded to the scene.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

