Route 35 reopens after tractor-trailer fire
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 12:09 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
WINFIELD, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Southbound lanes of Route 35 have reopened on Friday, Oct. 27, following a tractor-trailer fire.
Crews battled flames just before 11:30 a.m. near Crystal Springs Drive.
Multiple fire departments responded to the scene.
