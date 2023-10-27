Truck overturns; lanes of I-79 closed

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The southbound lanes of I-79 are closed on Friday afternoon following an accident involving a box-style truck and trailer.

The crash happened near mile marker 10, between the Elkview exit and Clendenin exit.

Northbound lanes of I-79 have been shut down by emergency crews at the Elkview exit.

Officials say the box-style truck and trailer overturned.

One person was taken to the hospital from the scene.

Additional information has not been released.

