Weekend forecast and fall foliage report

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -This week started with near freezing temperatures and areas of frost. Since then, the temperature has hung out in the 70s by day as warming autumn sunshine has taken hold. With the work and school week sporting warm sunshine the notion of much needed rain has been off the table. Now as the air begins to humidify, it’s time to introduce a shower risk to the forecast. Still the notion that the soaking rains will hold off until Sunday with Monday featuring most of the wet weather is most prominent.

Tonight will feature fair skies with a mild breeze as the low dips into the upper 50s. Friday may see a morning shower, but the big picture retains an overall nice fall day with a mixed sky of sun and clouds. Highs will settle into the mid-upper 70s with a gentle south wind. Friday night football and the CK Autumnfest at the Pumpkin House on Beech Street look ideal with a light breeze and temperature in the 70s before sunset and 60s after dusk.

Saturday’s weather should cooperate for R.O.A.R. Day at the Zaleski State Park. That’s short for Rural Ohio Appalachian Revisited Day. Partly cloudy skies and highs in the 70s for a fifth straight day will treat visitors to this beautiful Appalachian area.

As for meaningful rain, that’s coming by Sunday-Monday as showers fall on Sunday in Ohio while much of the area awaits rains to come at night. Once rain arrives it will hold on thru Monday. The rains will do double duty in knocking leaves down while chilling the air to late fall levels.

Tuesday is Halloween and the forecast calls for chilly air with day readings in the 40s and lows by mid-week near or below freezing.

