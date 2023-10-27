Weekend weather is about timing rain

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -The weekend is starting on a damp note in Northern Kentucky with showers on the move. As those showers move eastward, they are destined to be torn apart rendering just a few sprinkles once they move east of Huntington-Wayne into Lincoln and Putnam Counties in West Virginia. So some wet bleachers will be leftover at football stadiums but rains will be gone by the opening kickoff of most games. Heading into the weekend, Saturday will trump Sunday as the pick day since it will be mainly rain free and good for outdoor fun (CK Autumnfest, R.O.A.R. Day at the Zaleski State Forest.)

Tonight teaser sprinkles and showers will fade leaving behind a murky and humid environment. Patchy fog will form where it has rained. Low 60.

Saturday skies will trend partly cloudy and hazy. Any sprinkle or light shower will be widely scattered. High 75.

Sunday starts the real risk of rain with showers to start then a break before showers return late night. High 73.

Sunday night late into Monday a soaking rain pattern will arrive. A half inch of rain is likely. Colder air will be rushing in as the day unfolds so a morning high near 60 will see temperatures chill into the 40s by afternoon.

Tuesday will turn brisk and colder with drying conditions. Highs in the 40s will fall into the 30s after Trick or Treat is finished.

Wednesday partly cloudy and cold chance of a snow flurry. High 45. Low 29.

