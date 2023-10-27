WSAZ Investigates | Senate leader offers fix for death certificate backlog

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The majority leader of West Virginia’s Senate believes he may have the ultimate solution for a backlog of death certificates at the state Medical Examiner’s Office.

Sen. Tom Takubo, R-Kanawha, told WSAZ he intends to introduce legislation to offer incentives with hopes of convincing more forensic pathologists to relocate to West Virginia.

WSAZ reported last week on the story of Patricia Fleming, a Madison mother who has been waiting on her daughter’s death certificate for more than nine months.

Fleming says her daughter, Miranda, 28, had lived on the streets of Charleston. Fleming told WSAZ that she’s been forced to wait every step of the way.

“What type of emotion comes with that delay,” Johnson asked.

“It was bad enough waiting two and a half months to find out your daughter’s dead, and you looking, and searching, and waiting for answers,” Fleming replied. “Now, another delay on the death certificate, which keeps from closure being.”

Takubo was in the committee room last week when the administrative director for the state Medical Examiner’s Office told lawmakers it takes on average eight months to deliver death certificate for a body examined by its office.

The national standard -- ninety days, said the director, Matt Izzo.

“Make no bones about it, sir,” Izzo told lawmakers Tuesday. “Our performance is not satisfactory.”

The Medical Examiner’s Office has more than 300 autopsies pending for more than a year.

Izzo the legislative committee his office needs 12 medical examiners to handle its caseload. His current staff is half that with a number of those being part time.

Making matters worse, Izzo told lawmakers, only 17 forensic pathologists graduated nationwide last year.

Takubo telling WSAZ his solution -- more money.

The majority leader proposing a $30,000 to $40,000 raise, which would make West Virginia’s forensic pathologists among the nation’s highest paid. He also proposes a loan repayment program -- 10 percent a year for 10 years -- to keep medical examiners long term.

“So you don’t have an abundance of these folks that are coming out of training to recruit, so you’re going to have to sweeten the pot, and somehow entice another physician that’s already rooted and in some other place to pack up and leave, and bring their family to West Virginia,” Takubo said. “You’re not going to do that unless you have some type of incentive to attract them here.”

Takubo admits financial incentives for doctors may be a tough sell with fellow lawmakers, but he is happy to lead the charge.

“It’s a worthy cause,” he said. “I think it’s our responsibility to the people of West Virginia to make sure that we’re taking care of this need.”

As for Fleming, she told WSAZ on Friday that she’s still waiting for her daughter’s death certificate. She wants an immediate solution, but she admits the legislation could be a long-term fix.

State officials say in routine cases -- not needing the medical examiner -- more than 80 percent of families will receive a death certificate within 10 days of death. More than 97 percent are complete within 25 days.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.