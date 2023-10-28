Two homes destroyed in fire Friday night

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Crews battled a structure fire at a home in Charleston Friday night.

Dispatchers said the call came in around 11:40 p.m. Friday night.

The fire happened in the 900 block of Carte Street in Charleston.

Officials said it was an accidental fire that started in the home and extended to the neighbor’s house.

Both homes sustained significant damage and are uninhabitable.

No injuries have been reported.

