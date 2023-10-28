Two homes destroyed in fire Friday night

Carte Streete
Carte Streete(WSAZ)
By Makenna Leisifer
Published: Oct. 28, 2023 at 3:22 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Crews battled a structure fire at a home in Charleston Friday night.

Dispatchers said the call came in around 11:40 p.m. Friday night.

The fire happened in the 900 block of Carte Street in Charleston.

Officials said it was an accidental fire that started in the home and extended to the neighbor’s house.

Both homes sustained significant damage and are uninhabitable.

No injuries have been reported.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A truck carrying a camper is the only vehicle involved.
Crashed camper shuts down portion of I-77
Law enforcement continue a manhunt in the aftermath of a mass shooting, in Durham, Maine,...
Maine mass killing suspect has been found dead, ending search that put entire state on edge
One person was transported with injuries.
Truck overturns; lanes of I-79 closed
Emergency crews respond to fiery scene along Route 35 on Friday, Oct. 27.
Route 35 reopens after tractor-trailer fire
Lincoln County community gathers at Harts PK-8 in attempt to save Ranger Elementary
Community speaks out about potential closure of school

Latest News

WSAZ Saturday Morning Forecast - Oct 28
Andy's Saturday Morning Forecast - Oct 28
Narnia and Eliza are dolls clad in Raider cheerleader attire whose presence is very much felt...
East Carter dolls add haunting atmosphere to football games
Greenup County vs. Fleming County
Play of the Week - Spring Valley