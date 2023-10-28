Deputies searching for man in connection with lottery ticket scheme

By Matt Lackritz
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 10:15 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man they said has purchased thousands of dollars in lottery tickets using stolen credit cards.

Sgt. Joshua Lester said the way Tyshann Williams is doing this is in a way they’ve never seen before.

“They (the gas station) did not get an immediate notification that the card was stolen or was not a good card, and they came back later and told them that those transactions were not approved,” Lester said.

Deputies said Williams purchased $3,500 in lottery tickets using stolen credit cards from one gas station in Sissonville.

However, deputies said this is not the only gas station where this happened.

“They have found that this particular scam with this same individual is going on across the state,” Lester said. Most of the surrounding counties, around Kanawha including Boone County, Putnam County, they both have been victims of the same crime by the same individual.”

Lester said now that people are able to purchase lottery tickets with credit cards, it created a way for Williams to get the tickets without raising immediate suspicion.

It’s now known if Williams is still in West Virginia, but if anyone does see him, deputies are asking you to contact your local law enforcement.

