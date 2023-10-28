East Carter dolls add haunting atmosphere to football games

Narnia and Eliza are dolls clad in Raider cheerleader attire whose presence is very much felt at East Carter games.
By Andrew Colegrove
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 11:59 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GRAYSON, Ky. (WSAZ) - It’s the season of mischief and trickery.

At East Carter, a couple season MVP candidates are only a foot tall.

Make no mistake, the strategy behind their role is very much intentional.

Cheerleaders confess the dolls make for effective psychological warfare against their opponents, caught off guard to feel the dolls’ eyes watching them from the opposing sideline.

