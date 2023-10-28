Spotty showers this weekend

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - After a long dry stretch, rain finally reentered the picture on Friday in scattered form. Scattered showers can be expected again on Saturday before rain becomes a bit more common on Sunday and especially Monday when a strong cold front crosses. This front brings a sharp drop in temperatures in time for Halloween, and the chill looks to last through much of the week ahead. It is also not out of the question for the first flurries of the season to fly early Wednesday morning!

Saturday morning starts with patchy fog and an isolated shower or two under a partly cloudy sky. Temperatures are in the low to mid 60s, unusually warm for late October.

Cloud cover thickens more Saturday afternoon, but high temperatures still reach the mid 70s. Scattered showers remain possible, but plenty of dry time is still expected.

For Saturday night, a widespread and steadier rain moves in across Ohio and northeastern Kentucky while showers remain scattered elsewhere. The sky stays cloudy, so low temperatures only fall to near 60 degrees.

Sunday continues to be cloudy with occasional showers. High temperatures rise to the low 70s.

Rain becomes widespread Sunday night into Monday morning. Temperatures drop to the mid 50s around sunrise Monday, then continue dropping all day long. The afternoon hours will be spent in the 40s with steadier rain tapering to off-and-on showers.

Halloween morning starts with temperatures in the mid 30s, and the afternoon recovers to around 50 degrees with increasing sunshine. For trick-or-treaters during the evening, expect dry but chilly conditions as temperatures hover in the low to mid 40s.

A few flurries are possible early Wednesday morning as low temperatures drop to around 30 degrees. Wednesday afternoon sees a partly cloudy sky with high temperatures not rising above the mid 40s.

The coldest morning of the week looks to be Thursday as low temperatures fall to the upper 20s. The afternoon recovers to the low 50s under a mostly sunny sky.

Friday sees plenty of sunshine with high temperatures around 60 degrees.

