Community gathers to honor teen killed in crash

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Dozens gathered at the corner of 8th Avenue and 20th Street in Huntington Friday night to say goodbye to 16-year-old Jacob Spurlock, after he died in a car crash Monday night.

Spurlock was a sophomore at Huntington High School.

“I will never forget him ever, he was such a big part of my life,” Cousin Lailah Mathewa said.

“Hurts my heart that he’s gone,” Girlfriend Peyton Benton said. “I just wish he was here right now.”

Jacob’s sister, Amy Spurlock, said seeing so many people come out to show love for Jacob means the world to her and her family.

“Jacob was a very loved little boy and his life was taken way too soon,” she said.

