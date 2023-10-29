It’s now playoff time in two states
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - It’s now win or go home for teams in Kentucky high school football as the first round of playoff games are later this week while Ohio starts week two of the post-season. Here’s the list of local teams still alive for a state title. Unless noted, all games are Friday evening.
Ohio
Bloom-Carroll at Jackson
Gallia Academy at Thornville Sheridan
Heath at Ironton
Portsmouth at Wheelersburg
Glouster Trimble at Galion Northmor
Nelsonville York at West Jefferson
Monroe Central at Reedsville Eastern
Portsmouth Notre Dame at Caldwell
Kentucky
Knott Co. Central at Shelby Valley - Thursday November 2nd
Pineville at Paintsville
Harlan at Pikeville
Berea at Raceland
Fairview at Sayre
Prestonsburg at Betsy Layne
East Ridge at Floyd Central
Pike Co. Central at Martin County
Clay County at Belfry
Magoffin County at Bell County
Knox Central at Lawrence County
West Carter at Lexington Catholic
Fleming County at Lloyd Memorial
Bourbon County at Russell
Harrison County at Ashland
Greenup County at Covington Catholic
Grant County at Johnson Central
Boyd County at Mason County
