It’s now playoff time in two states

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - It’s now win or go home for teams in Kentucky high school football as the first round of playoff games are later this week while Ohio starts week two of the post-season. Here’s the list of local teams still alive for a state title. Unless noted, all games are Friday evening.

Ohio

Bloom-Carroll at Jackson

Gallia Academy at Thornville Sheridan

Heath at Ironton

Portsmouth at Wheelersburg

Glouster Trimble at Galion Northmor

Nelsonville York at West Jefferson

Monroe Central at Reedsville Eastern

Portsmouth Notre Dame at Caldwell

Kentucky

Knott Co. Central at Shelby Valley - Thursday November 2nd

Pineville at Paintsville

Harlan at Pikeville

Berea at Raceland

Fairview at Sayre

Prestonsburg at Betsy Layne

East Ridge at Floyd Central

Pike Co. Central at Martin County

Clay County at Belfry

Magoffin County at Bell County

Knox Central at Lawrence County

West Carter at Lexington Catholic

Fleming County at Lloyd Memorial

Bourbon County at Russell

Harrison County at Ashland

Greenup County at Covington Catholic

Grant County at Johnson Central

Boyd County at Mason County

