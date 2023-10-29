Rain continues into Monday as temperatures drop

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A stalled-out front has been the focus for showers this weekend, but temperatures have remained deceivingly warm. This changes on Monday when that front finally pushes through. Chilly air takes over once the rain wraps up Monday night and will last through the end of the work week. However, temperatures recover nicely for the weekend with a nice stretch of weather as sunshine returns.

Rain showers continue Sunday evening as temperatures remain fairly steady in the low to mid 60s.

A steadier and at times heavier rain moves in Sunday night into Monday morning. Temperatures drop to the mid 50s around sunrise Monday, then continue falling all day long. The afternoon hours will be spent in the 40s with steadier rain tapering to off-and-on showers or drizzle.

Halloween morning starts with temperatures in the low 30s, and the afternoon recovers to around 50 degrees with decent sunshine. For trick-or-treaters during the evening, expect dry but chilly conditions as temperatures hover in the low to mid 40s.

A few flurries are possible early Wednesday morning as low temperatures drop to around 30 degrees. Wednesday afternoon sees a partly cloudy sky with high temperatures not rising above the mid 40s.

The coldest morning of the week looks to be Thursday as low temperatures fall to the upper 20s. The afternoon recovers to the mid 50s under a mostly sunny sky.

Friday sees plenty of sunshine with high temperatures in the low 60s

Saturday and Sunday continue to see sunshine with high temperatures climbing back to the mid 60s.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.