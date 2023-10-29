Showers continue into Monday

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Spotty showers on Saturday will become a bit more widespread on Sunday and especially Sunday night into Monday as a cold front crosses. After the rain exits, temperatures fall sharply into Halloween and remain chilled for much of the week ahead. A rebound does look to arrive for the upcoming weekend as abundant sunshine returns.

For Saturday night, a widespread and steadier rain moves in across Ohio and northeastern Kentucky while showers remain scattered elsewhere. The sky stays cloudy, so low temperatures only fall to near 60 degrees, although they will be in the 50s across Ohio and northern West Virginia.

Sunday continues to be cloudy with occasional showers. High temperatures rise to the mid to upper 60s across Ohio and northern West Virginia and low to mid 70s elsewhere.

Rain becomes widespread Sunday night into Monday morning. Temperatures drop to the mid 50s around sunrise Monday, then continue falling all day long. The afternoon hours will be spent in the 40s with steadier rain tapering to off-and-on showers.

Halloween morning starts with temperatures in the mid 30s, and the afternoon recovers to around 50 degrees with increasing sunshine. For trick-or-treaters during the evening, expect dry but chilly conditions as temperatures hover in the low to mid 40s.

A few flurries are possible early Wednesday morning as low temperatures drop to around 30 degrees. Wednesday afternoon sees a partly cloudy sky with high temperatures not rising above the mid 40s.

The coldest morning of the week looks to be Thursday as low temperatures fall to the upper 20s. The afternoon recovers to the low 50s under a mostly sunny sky.

Friday sees plenty of sunshine with high temperatures around 60 degrees.

Saturday continues to see sunshine with high temperatures climbing back to the mid 60s.

