‘Suspicious’ fire under investigation; person in custody

Firefighters battle flames at mobile home.
Firefighters battle flames at mobile home.(Joe Stevens)
By Matt Lackritz
Published: Oct. 29, 2023 at 3:10 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
PUTNAM COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - An investigation is underway after a suspicious fire in Putnam County destroyed a mobile home.

Teays Valley Fire Chief John Smoot said they were alerted to a fire on Linwood Drive just after 9:00 a.m.

Firefighters said no one was injured, but the home was a total loss.

Smoot said when they arrived, they encountered a strange sight.

The first engine company coming in saw the person of interest,” Smoot said. “He did not have a shirt on, he was holding his jeans up, didn’t have a belt, and he was covered in soot. He was on Marina Drive fleeing the fire.”

Smoot said the man taken into custody by West Virginia State Police lived in the trailer.

WVSP confirmed they have a person in custody but could not share additional information.

The home next door also sustained minor damage from the fire.

