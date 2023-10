HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The spookiest time of year is here!

Did you know Halloween actually originated in Ireland thousands of years ago?

It’s made Ireland a tourist draw this time of year, thanks to festivals and tons of haunted sites.

Travelzoo’s senior editor, Gabe Saglie, talked to Susan all the way from Trim Castle in Ireland with all the spooky details.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.