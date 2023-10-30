Cabell Huntington Hospital to expand dialysis center

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Expanded kidney care is coming to Huntington.

Some $3.85 million has been secured to expand the Fresenius Kidney Care J. Robert Pritchard Dialysis Center on the campus of Cabell Huntington Hospital.

The money for the expansion comes from a congressional directed spending request and will add an entire second floor and expand into what is currently a parking lot.

Dr. Zeid Khitan with the Marshall Health Network says the center currently has around 300 patients on dialysis. According to the American Kidney Fund, more than 562,000 Americans are on dialysis.

Khitan says this expansion is crucial for patients.

“This funding is going to provide an excellent support for us to expand our kidney disease program, will help us identify more patients with kidney disease, help us also implement our strategies of delaying kidney disease and delaying the onset of dialysis,” Khitan said.

U.S. Rep. Carol Miller, R-W.Va., helped secure the funding, and said this project is important to her.

“This is just so vital for our community and the communities around us, having access to hospitals and health care is number one for people in our rural areas, and anything I can do to help facilitate that I am going to do,” Miller said.

A spokesperson with Cabell Huntington Hospital says the project is projected to be completed two years after receipt of funding, which estimates a late 2025 or early 2026 opening for the expanded center.

