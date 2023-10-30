Crash closes West Huntington bridge

(WAFF)
By Eric Fossell
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 6:48 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A crash Monday evening has closed the West Huntington bridge (West 17th Street) that connects Huntington with Lawrence County, Ohio, Cabell County 911 dispatchers say.

The crash was reported just after 6:15 p.m. and appears to involve one vehicle.

There’s no word on possible injuries or their extent.

The Huntington Police Department is investigating. Crews with the Huntington Fire Department and Cabell County Emergency Medical Services also responded to the scene.

Additional details are unavailable, but we have a crew headed to the scene.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sources are reporting "Friends" star Matthew Perry has died of an apparent drowning.
Reports: Matthew Perry dead of apparent drowning
Dozens gather near the spot Jacob Spurlock died Monday night.
Community gathers to honor teen killed in crash
He faces arson and destruction of property charges.
Man facing arson charges after fire
Carte Streete
Home destroyed, another damaged in fire
Police investigating shots fired incident

Latest News

Safe Haven Baby Box coming to St. Albans
Safe Haven Baby Box coming to St. Albans
WSAZ Monday Evening Forecast - Oct. 30
Andy's Monday Evening Forecast - Oct. 30
Cabell Huntington Hospital to expand dialysis center
Cabell Huntington Hospital to expand dialysis center
Tractor-trailer crash closes westbound lanes of I-64
Tractor-trailer crash closes westbound lanes of I-64
Cabell Huntington Hospital to expand dialysis center
Cabell Huntington Hospital to expand dialysis center