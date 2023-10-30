Distillery to produce bourbon in underground mine

Besides the 28 full-time jobs, ranging from production an maintenance to sales and tours,...
Besides the 28 full-time jobs, ranging from production an maintenance to sales and tours, they're projecting 50 construction and mine rehabilitation jobs.(PxHere via MGN)
By Brenda Bryan
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 2:01 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PIKE COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - A distillery is investing nearly $38 million and creating 28 jobs in Pike County to establish a new distillery.

According to Governor Andy Beshear’s office, Brothers Wright Distilling Co. will use a rehabilitated underground coal mine to age the company’s products.

The company plans to construct a 12,000-square-foot distillery, rickhouse, welcome center, museum and restaurant on a 20-acre tract.

It’s part of a larger 1,200-acre property along Kentucky Highway 292 in Pike County.

The governor’s office says the company has future plans for lodging and an underground visitor experience.

The company will age its Kentucky-made bourbon in a rehabilitated coal mine, encompassing 1,400 acres underground.

“From 1913 to 1946, more than 23 million tons of coal were mined out of this property,” said Kendall Wright, co-owner and COO of Brothers Wright Distilling Co.

More than 100 years after construction, the mine’s internal dry-stacked rock walls remain intact, and the site already serves as home to the first barrels of the company’s product, which was distilled in Pike County.

Besides the 28 full-time jobs, ranging from production an maintenance to sales and tours, they’re projecting 50 construction and mine rehabilitation jobs.

Construction of the new facility in Eastern Kentucky is expected to begin later this year with completion scheduled by the end of 2024.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sources are reporting "Friends" star Matthew Perry has died of an apparent drowning.
Reports: Matthew Perry dead of apparent drowning
Dozens gather near the spot Jacob Spurlock died Monday night.
Community gathers to honor teen killed in crash
He faces arson and destruction of property charges.
Man facing arson charges after fire
Carte Streete
Home destroyed, another damaged in fire
Police investigating shots fired incident

Latest News

The Safe Haven Baby Box Project in St. Albans received a large financial boost.
Pledge ensures safe, legal surrender option for newborns
The concert at the Charleston Coliseum is set to take place on March 30, 2024.
ZZ Top and Lynyrd Skynyrd to bring tour to Charleston
R&D Senior Solutions on First Look at Four
R&D Senior Solutions on First Look at Four
Pikeville Medical Center on First Look at Four
Pikeville Medical Center on First Look at Four