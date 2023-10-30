Fire cuts power to several homes, businesses

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A fire at a house in downtown Huntington knocked out power early Monday morning.

The fire started around 6:15 a.m. on the porch of a home on the corner of 7th Street and the alley between 5th Avenue and 6th Avenue.

The fire cut power to several homes and businesses, including the WSAZ studios.

Firefighters said no one was injured.

The cause of the fire hasn’t been determined.

