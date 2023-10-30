Herd scores 70 pts in second half to beat UPike

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - It’s not how you start but how you finish and that was evident Sunday afternoon at the Henderson Center. Pikeville shot the basketball very well in the first 20 minutes and led Marshall 40-31. In the second half, Marshall erupted for 70 points with Kamdyn Curfman scoring 24 points and Kevon Voyles adding 20.

“First half we looked like a new team, which we are with leadership changes,” Herd men’s basketball head coach Dan D’Antoni said after the game. “We weren’t ready to play and that’s on them. It’s a new team and there’s a lot of feeling out process.”

Here are the highlights from the game as the Herd has another exhibition Wednesday night in Huntington.

