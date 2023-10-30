Issue 2: Ohio voters set to decide marijuana legalization

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - More than a decade after Washington and Colorado legalized recreational marijuana, Ohio could soon join 23 states and Washington D.C., if voters approve Issue 2 on next week’s statewide ballot.

In the simplest terms a ‘Yes’ vote would legalize recreational marijuana for adults 21 years and older. That includes the cultivation, sale, possession and usage by adults in Ohio.

Using cannabis while driving and driving under the influence of marijuana would be prohibited.

Tom Haren represents the leading group supporting its passage, the Coalition to Regulate Marijuana Like Alcohol. He argues Issue 2 is about justice economic development and easing access for those in need of medical marijuana.

“For a really long time, people have come accustom to the fact that marijuana is illegal,” WSAZ NewsChannel 3′s Curtis Johnson asked Haren. “Why should people change that in Ohio?”

“Prohibition has not worked,” Haren said. “Issue 2 is not about whether people should or should not use marijuana. They’re using it right now. They’re just either buying it from drug dealers or buying it from dispensaries up in Michigan. We want to make sure that tax revenue generated from these sales isn’t going to that state up north.”

For Corinne Lamarca, legalization is not that easy. Her daughter tells WSAZ that her daughter was killed by a driver under the influence of marijuana. She’s now working with Protect Ohio Families and Workers to defeat Issue 2.

“It’s telling our youth that, ‘Well, if it’s legalized, it must be OK. It must not be that bad,’” she said. “We’re going to have more, and more and impaired drivers on our roads.”

Beyond legalization, if passed, Issue 2 would limit local interference by prohibiting local taxation or stricter rules to limit legal use of cannabis, while allowing local government to keep dispensaries out of their community.

Issue 2 also will create a Division of Cannabis Control to regulate the industry and require that division to help create an addiction services program related to cannabis.

Issue 2 also will impose a 10 percent sales tax for adult cannabis, a tax that would be charged on top of the usual sales tax. That money would flow into five new state funds, tax revenue of which would help pay for public improvements and regulate aspects of the industry.

Haren estimates the initiative could generate hundreds of millions of dollars in annual tax revenue.

“That’s money that will get reinvested, right back into our local communities to ensure that communities can hire police officers, or fix roads, or build bridges, or make direct investment in areas of the state that have been disproportionately impacted by marijuana prohibition,” Haren said.

Lamarca has a much different perspective.

“Do we really want to sell our kids to the marijuana industry?” she said. “I think we really ought to think about that. Is any amount of money, really that important?”

If passed, the new law would take effect a month after the election.

Early voting remains open through 5 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 5. Polls open at 6:30 a.m. on Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 7.

