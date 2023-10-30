Judge rules child neglect defendant a flight risk

Judge rules child neglect defendant a flight risk(WSAZ archives)
By Brenda Bryan
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 4:29 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The woman arrested after deputies found two teenagers locked inside a shed in Kanawha County appeared in court Monday.

According to Faun Cushman with the Kanawha County Prosecutor’s office, Jeanne Whitefeather’s attorney made a motion to reduce her bond in the child neglect case.

The judge denied it on grounds Whitefeather is a flight risk since she doesn’t have relatives in West Virginia and no connections to anyone in the community.

According to the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to the 200 block of Cheyenne Lane in Sissonville on Monday, Oct. 2, after a 911 call just after 5:46 p.m. regarding the welfare of the children.

When deputies arrived, they found no one at the home on the property, but did make contact with two children inside of a shed.

The children informed deputies there was no way for them to open the door from inside the closed-off area, which investigators also referred to as a shed.

On Monday, a relative of Whitefeather’s from Washington testified that the shed was more of a hangout for the kids and that there was a key inside, and pictures were provided to show that, but it was learned the pictures were taken more than a week after the incident.

Deputies had already testified that they had to force their way inside the shed.

Donald Lantz is also charged in the child neglect case.

