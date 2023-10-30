Man using FaceTime killed in motorcycle crash, police say

Police say 24-year-old Drew Baker died at the scene.
Police say 24-year-old Drew Baker died at the scene.
By WABI News Desk and Debra Worley
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 10:58 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI/Gray News) – A man using FaceTime in Maine was killed in a motorcycle crash Saturday night, according to the Bangor Police Department.

Police say 24-year-old Drew Baker tried to make a turn around 10:45 p.m. when the motorcycle went across the oncoming lane, left the roadway and then hit construction scaffolding in front of a house.

Baker died at the scene.

Officers determined he was using FaceTime on his cell phone at the time of the crash.

Additionally, authorities said Baker was not wearing a helmet.

Copyright 2023 WABI via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sources are reporting "Friends" star Matthew Perry has died of an apparent drowning.
Reports: Matthew Perry dead of apparent drowning
Dozens gather near the spot Jacob Spurlock died Monday night.
Community gathers to honor teen killed in crash
He faces arson and destruction of property charges.
Man facing arson charges after fire
Carte Streete
Home destroyed, another damaged in fire
Police investigating shots fired incident

Latest News

The WanaBana apple cinnamon fruit puree pouches are sold nationally at several retailers. The...
FDA says WanaBana fruit puree pouches may contain dangerous levels of lead
David Barger stands with other workers near the General Motors plant in Spring Hill, Tenn.,...
General Motors reaches tentative agreement with UAW, potentially ending 6-week strike
The concert at the Charleston Coliseum is set to take place on March 30, 2024.
ZZ Top and Lynyrd Skynyrd to bring tour to Charleston
FILE - Republican presidential candidate and former President Donald Trump speaks at an annual...
Court arguments begin on blocking Trump from the presidential ballot under the ‘insurrection’ clause