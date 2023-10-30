MU women put up triple digits vs. UPike

By Jim Treacy
Published: Oct. 29, 2023 at 10:57 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Kim Caldwell era at Marshall got off to a frenetic start Sunday evening as her team beat Pikeville 127-76. The Herd used a swarming press and fast paced offense to get the win and their next game is the season opener at George Mason November 9th. Marshall’s first home game is Monday November 20th when they host Point Park University.

Here’s the highlights from the Sunday win.

