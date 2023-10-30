Pikeville Medical Center on First Look at Four
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 9:21 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Pikeville Medical Center has been serving the community for nearly 100 years!
Kandi Justice, Chief Operating Officer & Senior Vice President of PMC, stopped by First Look at Four to tell us what’s next.
This segment is sponsored content and not a product of WSAZ news. If you are interested in a paid promotion through WSAZ advertising, use the email address sales@wsaz.com.
Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.