Pikeville Medical Center on First Look at Four

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Pikeville Medical Center has been serving the community for nearly 100 years!

Kandi Justice, Chief Operating Officer & Senior Vice President of PMC, stopped by First Look at Four to tell us what’s next.

This segment is sponsored content and not a product of WSAZ news. If you are interested in a paid promotion through WSAZ advertising, use the email address sales@wsaz.com.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.