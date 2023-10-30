Plans in place to fix mudslide at Sissonville High School

By Kim Rafferty
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 7:25 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
SISSONVILLE, W.Va. (WSAZ) - School officials at Sissonville High School said while a mudslide at the football field happened in spring, it has lingering effects.

Principal Gene Smith said it is not a safety concern, but it does affect the field.

“If it is not fixed it will continue to cause mud and silt to pour across the track,” Smith said.

He said the county is working to fix the problem.

“The county has been taking bids and budgeting and turned out to be a much bigger project than we initially thought,” Smith said. “The only problem has been the mud, and the stuff that came off of it is washing across our new track and our new football field.”

Smith said the project will be in conjunction with a new parking lot above the field.

“They are going to dig out the slip and step it back so many feet with concrete blocks and when it is done there will be room for people to bring camp chairs and spread blankets out,” Smith said.

He said while there is not a set timeline for the project, he hopes it’s completed to fix ongoing issues on the track and football field.

