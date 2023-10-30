Pledge ensures safe, legal surrender option for newborns

The Safe Haven Baby Box Project in St. Albans received a large financial boost.
By Adriana Doria
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 11:44 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ST. ALBANS, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Community support and a generous pledge from a local business means the Safe Haven Baby Box Project at the St. Albans Fire Department will soon be reality.

Chapman Technical Group of St. Albans is pledging $18,000 toward the project.

The contribution ensures that the project, aimed at providing a safe and legal surrender option for newborns, will move forward without any financial issues.

Fire Chief Lance Carney said, “From the beginning, we knew we would need the support of our community to fund the Safe Haven program in St. Albans. This contribution from Chapman Technical Group allows us to move forward at an incredible pace, making the Baby Box available for use sooner than we anticipated. The St. Albans Fire Department is overwhelmed and thankful for all of those who have donated, and we look forward to continuing to serve all people in and around St. Albans.”

The Safe Haven Baby Box initiative aims to end infant abandonment by raising awareness of the Safe Haven law.

“The principal mission of the fire service is to save lives, and this project will save and protect the most vulnerable among us,” said Chief Carney.

The Central Fire Station at 51 Sixth Avenue in St. Albans will serve as the safe surrender site once it’s up and running.

Chief Carney said the St. Albans Fire Department extends its heartfelt appreciation to Chapman Technical Group and all community members who have shown support for this vital initiative.

