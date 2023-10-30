Rain tapers as chill settles in

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The front that was stalled out over the region all weekend finally passed through as a cold front on Monday, bringing rain and - of course - colder temperatures. The chill lingers through much of the week, especially as another system coming from Canada brings a reinforcing shot of cold air and the potential for some areas to see the first flakes of the season. Temperatures finally recover to seasonable levels over the weekend.

Steadier rain tapers to patchier rain/drizzle Monday evening. Temperatures hold in the 40s, falling to near the 40-degree mark by midnight.

The forecast overnight is a bit complicated as it depends on how much the clouds will break. It looks like clearing is most likely across Ohio and northern West Virginia. Here, expect low temperatures to fall to the upper 20s to low 30s. Frost can form in rural spots, fog along rivers, and perhaps even a few slick spots may develop along secondary roadways that have not fully dried out. Elsewhere, thicker cloud cover keeps temperatures in the mid to upper 30s overnight, mitigating fog and frost concerns.

Cloud cover holds tough on Halloween, but some sunshine should peek through, especially during the afternoon. Temperatures remain stuck in the 40s.

For trick-or-treaters Halloween evening, expect some clouds but dry conditions as temperatures hover in the mid 40s. When trick-or-treat wraps up, the breeze increases, and few sprinkles/flurries may fly as a quick-hitting system approaches from the northwest.

Scattered flurries continue Tuesday night into Wednesday morning as low temperatures fall to near 30 degrees.

Wednesday morning sees thicker cloud cover, followed by clearing during the afternoon. High temperatures stay in the mid 40s.

Thursday morning starts with temperatures in the mid to upper 20s across the region, leading to widespread frost. The afternoon sees high temperatures climbing to the mid 50s with lots of sunshine.

Friday stays mostly sunny and dry with high temperatures in the low 60s.

For the weekend, expect a partly cloudy sky on Saturday and Sunday. There is a slight chance for rain, particularly late Saturday into early Sunday, but most hours stay dry. High temperatures climb to the low to mid 60s.

Monday stays partly cloudy with a couple showers possible. High temperatures stay near 60 degrees.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.