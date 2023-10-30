Tractor-trailer crash closes westbound lanes of I-64

SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Westbound traffic along I-64 is completely shut down Monday afternoon following a tractor-trailer rollover crash, according to Metro 911 dispatchers.

Dispatchers said it happened at the Dunbar - South Charleston bridge at the 53-mile marker. It was reported around 3:30 p.m.

They said all three westbound lanes will be closed for an extended amount of time because of fuel leakage.

Tractor-trailer crash closes I-64 West (WSAZ/Dominick Groves)

Law enforcement officers at the scene say the semi was hauling plywood which was scattered about at the scene.

The driver was taken to the hospital. The extent of his injuries is unavailable.

Eastbound traffic is not impacted by the crash.

