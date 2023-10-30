Troopers searching for escaped inmate

Troopers say Rowe walked away from the Bluegrass Career and Development Center
By Ryan Murphy
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 2:30 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RICHMOND, Ky. (WSAZ) - Kentucky State Police is searching for an inmate they say walked away from the Bluegrass Career and Development Center shortly before 8 a.m. Monday, October 30.

Troopers said Gary Rowe, 40, from Ashland, is known to frequent Boyd County, and surrounding areas.

They said Rowe was serving a sentence for Trafficking Methamphetamine, 2nd Degree, Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and Fleeing or Evading police 1st degree.

Anyone who may have information is asked to call 911 or KSP at 859-623-2404.

