Blevins Pro Wash offers help hanging Christmas lights

By Summer Jewell
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 9:28 AM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Christmas might still be a couple months away - but a lot of people are already thinking about decorating for the holidays.

Gary Blevins, owner of Blevins Pro Wash, stopped by First Look at Four to tell us about how his crew can help.

This segment is sponsored content and not a product of WSAZ news. If you are interested in a paid promotion through WSAZ advertising, use the email address sales@wsaz.com.

