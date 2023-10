SHREWSBURY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A body has been discovered on Rt. 60 near Pine Street in Shrewsbury.

According to a Metro 911 supervisor, the call came in at 11:45 a.m. Tuesday.

It’s not known how long the body has been there.

West Virginia State Police is investigating.

