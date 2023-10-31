Bud Light brewer is still struggling to sell beer in North America over trans promotion backlash

FILE-Cans of Bud Light chill in a refrigerator in Oakland, Calif., Friday, April 28, 2023. AB...
FILE-Cans of Bud Light chill in a refrigerator in Oakland, Calif., Friday, April 28, 2023. AB InBev reports earnings on Tuesday, Oct. 31.(AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 6:49 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - Anheuser-Busch Inbev said Tuesday that revenue growth in most of its global regions was offset by a drop in North American sales, in a sign of continuing fallout from a promotion with a transgender influencer that cost it sales.

The world’s largest brewer and parent company of Bud Light said adjusted earnings for the latest quarter rose 4.1% to $5.4 billion on revenues that climbed 5% to $15.6 billion.

Revenue in the United States for the July-September period, however, tumbled 13.5%. AB InBev, based in Leuven, Belgium, noted that sales to retailers were down “primarily due to the volume decline of Bud Light.”

Bud Light sales plunged amid a conservative backlash after the brand sent a commemorative can to transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney in early April.

The controversy toppled Bud Light from its position as America’s best-selling beer for more than two decades. In June, it dropped to second place in U.S. retail sales behind Modelo Especial. Modelo – which is owned by InBev but imported and sold by Constellation Brands in the U.S. – remains the market leader, with nearly 9% share in year-to-date retail sales through Oct. 21. Bud Light has an 8% share.

U.S. dollar sales of Bud Light were down 29% in the four weeks ending Oct. 21 compared to same period a year ago, according to Nielsen data compiled by Bump Williams Consulting. They are down nearly 19% for the year to date.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dispatchers said it happened at the Dunbar - South Charleston bridge at the 53 milemarker.
Tractor-trailer crash closes westbound lanes of I-64
Troopers say Rowe walked away from the Bluegrass Career and Development Center
Troopers searching for escaped inmate
FILE - Matthew Perry arrives at the premiere of "Ride" at The Arclight Hollywood Theater in Los...
Matthew Perry’s cause of death has been ‘deferred,’ coroner says
The concert at the Charleston Coliseum is set to take place on March 30, 2024.
ZZ Top and Lynyrd Skynyrd to bring tour to Charleston
Distillery to produce bourbon in underground mine
Distillery to produce bourbon in underground mine

Latest News

FILE - In this Jan. 20, 2011, file photo, a JetBlue logo is displayed on the side of a jet as...
Biden administration takes on JetBlue as its fight against industry consolidation goes to court
Chief John Pelletier said the footage shows the bravery of officers who ran toward danger to...
GRAPHIC: Maui police release body camera footage from day of wildfires
Israeli ground forces are attacking Hamas militants and infrastructure in northern Gaza.
Israeli forces battle Hamas around Gaza City, as military says 800,000 have fled south
A tarantula crossing the road in Death Valley National Park caused a traffic crash that sent a...
Tarantula crossing the road blamed for crash that sent motorcyclist to the hospital