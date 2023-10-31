Herd jumps to 4th in college soccer rankings

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Sun Belt is still well represented in the latest college soccer rankings with the regular season ending Tuesday night. Marshall is back inside the top five at number four while WVU has dropped to seventh after losing their first match of the year. Central Florida is again the top team in soccer according to the United Soccer Coaches poll.

In Division II, the University of Charleston men are still ranked third while the Golden Eagles women are in the sixth spot.

Here are the men’s top 25 in Division I.

1 University of Central Florida 10-1-2

2 University of Notre Dame 11-1-4

3 Southern Methodist University 11-1-2

4 Marshall University 13-2-0

5 Georgetown University 11-2-2

6 Wake Forest University 11-1-5

7 West Virginia University 11-1-4

8 Duke University 10-3-2

9 University of Virginia 10-3-3

10 Seattle University 12-2-3

11 University of New Hampshire 10-1-4

12 University of Portland 10-4-0

13 University of North Carolina 7-3-5

14 Clemson University 9-3-3

15 Missouri State University 9-2-3

16 University of Vermont 11-3-2

17 Hofstra University 11-3-4

18 Western Michigan University 12-1-3

19 Stanford University 7-2-5

20 Loyola Marymount University 7-2-6

21 University of Akron 9-1-7

22 Syracuse University 7-3-6

23 Florida International University 9-3-3

24 Bryant University 13-1-2

25 Southern Illinois University-Edwardsville 14-0-3

Records shown are through games of October 29, 2023

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.