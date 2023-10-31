Here are the Week 10 WVSSAC rankings
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - With one regular season game to go, the WVSSAC released their high school computer rankings Tuesday afternoon. The top 16 advance to the playoffs and those pairings will be announced on November 5th.
Class AAA
1. Cabell Midland
2. Hurricane
3. Martinsburg
4. Huntington
5. Jefferson
6. Princeton
7. Spring Mills
8. Oak Hill
8. Bridgeport
10. Morgantown
11. Wheeling Park
12. Spring Valley
13. George Washington
14. Parkersburg South
15. Musselman
16. Parkersburg
17. Woodrow Wilson
18. University
19. Brooke
20. Capital
Class AA
1. North Marion
2. Scott
3. Roane County
4. Fairmont Senior
5. Weir
6. Mingo Central
7. Winfield
8. East Fairmont
9. Herbert Hoover
10. Philip Barbour
11. Lewis County
12. Frankfort
13. Independence
14. Lincoln
14. Point Pleasant
16. Clay County
17. Wayne
18. Shady Spring
19. Nitro
20. Bluefield
Class A
1. Tucker County
2. Greenbrier West
3. Williamstown
4. James Monroe
5. Wahama
6. St. Marys
7. Man
8. Tug Valley
9. Cameron
10. Doddridge County
11. East Hardy
12. Tyler Consolidated
13. Summers County
14. Wirt County
15. Wheeling Central
16. Midland Trail
17. Montcalm
18. Paden City
19. Sherman
20. Madonna
