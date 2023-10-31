Here are the Week 10 WVSSAC rankings

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - With one regular season game to go, the WVSSAC released their high school computer rankings Tuesday afternoon. The top 16 advance to the playoffs and those pairings will be announced on November 5th.

Class AAA

1. Cabell Midland

2. Hurricane

3. Martinsburg

4. Huntington

5. Jefferson

6. Princeton

7. Spring Mills

8. Oak Hill

8. Bridgeport

10. Morgantown

11. Wheeling Park

12. Spring Valley

13. George Washington

14. Parkersburg South

15. Musselman

16. Parkersburg

17. Woodrow Wilson

18. University

19. Brooke

20. Capital

Class AA

1. North Marion

2. Scott

3. Roane County

4. Fairmont Senior

5. Weir

6. Mingo Central

7. Winfield

8. East Fairmont

9. Herbert Hoover

10. Philip Barbour

11. Lewis County

12. Frankfort

13. Independence

14. Lincoln

14. Point Pleasant

16. Clay County

17. Wayne

18. Shady Spring

19. Nitro

20. Bluefield

Class A

1. Tucker County

2. Greenbrier West

3. Williamstown

4. James Monroe

5. Wahama

6. St. Marys

7. Man

8. Tug Valley

9. Cameron

10. Doddridge County

11. East Hardy

12. Tyler Consolidated

13. Summers County

14. Wirt County

15. Wheeling Central

16. Midland Trail

17. Montcalm

18. Paden City

19. Sherman

20. Madonna

