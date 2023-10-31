Kanawha County drug takeback day results

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) -The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office participated in a national drug takeback event on October 28th.

They said residents surrendered 127.5 pounds of unused medications.

These medications were then collected, packaged and turned over to the DEA for proper disposal.

The sheriff’s office said that working with the community and federal partners on events like this help to fight drug addiction and substance abuse.

If you have unused medication, it can be dropped off any day of the year at the KCSO’s downtown headquarters. If you do not live in Kanawha County, you can find a drop-off location near you by clicking this link.

