Man charged in deadly child neglect case

A 24-year-old man from Mingo County has been charged in a deadly child neglect case.
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 6:05 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MINGO COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man from Mingo County faces charges in connection with the death of a child, the Mingo County Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday.

Kevin E. Urban, 24, of Delbarton, is charged with child neglect resulting in death.

Urban is in custody in the Southwestern Regional Jail. According to the jail website, his bond is $100,000 cash only.

We’re working to get more information. Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest.

